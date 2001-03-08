CBS gives TNN a tourney game

CBS is sharing its wealth of NCAA Tournament games with co-owned The National Network.

TNN will provide live coverage of a first-round game of the upcoming NCAA Men's Basketball Championship on Tuesday, March 13. TNN will carry an 8 p.m. ET/PT game from the University of Dayton that will pit the No. 64 and No. 65 seeded teams. CBS Sports will produce the telecast and its anchors, Tim Brando and Rick Pitino, will call the game.

The NCAA Men's Basketball Committee has added the first-round game to the Championship because 31 conferences, not the previous 30, will receive automatic bids to next week's tournament. CBS Sports begins its coverage of the NCAA Tournament at noon on March 13. - Joe Schlosser