CBS Gives ‘TKO: Total Knock Out’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through July 8).

The promo for CBS’s new obstacle-course competition show TKO: Total Knock Outjumps from fourth place last time to first place this time thanks to the 291.7 million TV ad impressions it racked up in just one week. But the rest of our chart is dominated by cable shows.

A promo for FX’s drug-world saga Snowfall repeats at No. 2, while HGTV shows up with its multi-series promo — a recent fixture in our ranking — at fourth place. And promos for two new entrants round out our ranking: CNN’s documentary miniseries The 2000s in third place and Discovery’s Shark Week at fifth.

Notably, HGTV’s multi-series promo scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (149) in our ranking, getting 49% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV) — although CNN’s The 2000s promo comes pretty close with an iSpot Attention Index of 143.