CBS gives Becker another chance
CBS has picked up 13 episodes of Becker, starring Ted Danson, for
midseason next year.
Becker aired on CBS this year on Sunday nights to modest ratings,
improving its Sunday 8:30 p.m. time period by 9% in adults 18-49 and by 9% in
viewers.
The show had aired on Monday nights in the previous season.
Becker's fate had been up in the air, with CBS choosing not to renew the
show for its fall schedule.
But CBS chairman Leslie Moonves said in May that the network still was in
discussions with Becker's producers.
Becker, which just completed its fifth season, is produced by Dave Hackel
Productions and Industry Entertainment in association with Paramount Network
Television.
A CBS spokesman said the network has made no other firm commitments for any
other midseason pickups.
