CBS, Fox Top WGAs
CBS scribes won the most Writers Guild of America awards Saturday night, with six for a mix of entertainment and news writing.
Even without any news wins (four of CBS's six awards were for news), Fox took the second most awards and the most entertainment awards with three.
Fox and NBC took the major prime time series awards, with Fox taking comedy (a tie between Arrested Development and Malcolm in the Middle, and NBC drama (West Wing).
The pack was bunched after that, with ABC, HBO, NBC, PBS and all receiving two apiece.
Below are all the TV abnd radio winners in the 57th annual presentations:
EPISODIC DRAMA
THE SUPREMES (The West Wing), Written by Debora Cahn; NBC
EPISODIC COMEDY
PIER PRESSURE (Arrested Development), Written by Jim Vallely & Mitchell Hurwitz; Fox
IDA'S BOYFRIEND (Malcolm in the Middle), Written by Neil Thompson; FOX
LONG FORM - ORIGINAL
SOMETHING THE LORD MADE, Written by Peter Silverman and Robert Caswell; HBO
LONG FORM - ADAPTED
ANGELS IN AMERICA, Teleplay by Tony Kushner, Based on the play by Tony Kushner; HBO
ANIMATION
CATCH 'EM IF YOU CAN (The Simpsons), Written by Ian Maxtone-Graham; FOX
COMEDY/VARIETY - MUSIC, AWARDS, TRIBUTES - SPECIALS
THE KENNEDY CENTER HONORS, Written by George Stevens, Jr. and Sara Lukinson; CBS
COMEDY/VARIETY - (including talk) SERIES
LATE NIGHT WITH CONAN O'BRIEN, Written by Mike Sweeney, Chris Albers, Jose Arroyo, Andy Blitz, Kevin Dorff, Dan Goor, Michael Gordon, Brian Kiley, Michael Koman,Demetri Martin, Brian McCann, Guy Nicolucci, Conan O'Brien, Allison Silverman, Robert Smigel, Brian Stack, Andrew Weinberg; NBC
DAYTIME SERIALS
GUIDING LIGHT, Written by David Kreizman, Tita Bell, Joyce Brotman, Christopher Dunn, Lloyd Gold, Kimberly Hamilton, Jill Lorie Hurst, Penelope Koechl, Eleanor Labine, Royal Miller, Casandra Morgan, Danielle Paige, David Smilow, Gillian Spencer, Brett Staneart, Donna Swajeski, Ellen Weston; CBS
CHILDREN'S SCRIPT
A SEPARATE PEACE, Teleplay by Wendy Kesselman, Based on the Novel by John Knowles; Showtime
DOCUMENTARY - CURRENT EVENTS
FROM CHINA WITH LOVE (Frontline), Written by Michael J. Kirk; PBS
DOCUMENTARY - OTHER THAN CURRENT EVENTS
THE FIGHT (American Experience), Written by Barak Goodman; PBS
NEWS - REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN OR BREAKING REPORT
THE REAGAN FUNERAL (ABC World News Tonight with Peter Jennings), Written by Steve Alperin; ABC
NEWS - ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY
CHANGE OF HEART (60 Minutes II), Written by Rebecca Peterson & Scott Pelley; CBS
RADIO NOMINEES
NEWS - REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN OR BREAKING REPORT
WORLD NEWS THIS WEEK, Written by Stuart H. Chamberlain, Jr.; ABC News Radio
NEWS - ANALYSIS, FEATURE OR COMMENTARY
CHRISTMAS PAST, Written by James Benes; CBS
NEWS - ON-AIR PROMOTION (RADIO OR TELEVISION)
STILL STANDING: KILL BILL, KING OF QUEENS: RUNNER, Written by Chris Cranner / CENTER OF THE UNIVERSE: DIRECT TV, Written by Chris Cranner & Jay Curtis & Mark Mallory / STILL STANDING/LISTEN UP: WHO'S ON FIRST, Written by Chris Cranner & Jay Curtis; CBS
NEWS - TV GRAPHIC ANIMATION
CBS 2 CELEBRATES SUBWAY CENTENNIAL / SPORTS BLOCK, Written by Christopher T. Ingram; CBS
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.