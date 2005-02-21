CBS, Fox Top WGAs

CBS scribes won the most Writers Guild of America awards Saturday night, with six for a mix of entertainment and news writing.

Even without any news wins (four of CBS's six awards were for news), Fox took the second most awards and the most entertainment awards with three.

Fox and NBC took the major prime time series awards, with Fox taking comedy (a tie between Arrested Development and Malcolm in the Middle, and NBC drama (West Wing).

The pack was bunched after that, with ABC, HBO, NBC, PBS and all receiving two apiece.

Below are all the TV abnd radio winners in the 57th annual presentations:

EPISODIC DRAMA

THE SUPREMES (The West Wing), Written by Debora Cahn; NBC





EPISODIC COMEDY

PIER PRESSURE (Arrested Development), Written by Jim Vallely & Mitchell Hurwitz; Fox

IDA'S BOYFRIEND (Malcolm in the Middle), Written by Neil Thompson; FOX





LONG FORM - ORIGINAL

SOMETHING THE LORD MADE, Written by Peter Silverman and Robert Caswell; HBO





LONG FORM - ADAPTED

ANGELS IN AMERICA, Teleplay by Tony Kushner, Based on the play by Tony Kushner; HBO





ANIMATION

CATCH 'EM IF YOU CAN (The Simpsons), Written by Ian Maxtone-Graham; FOX





COMEDY/VARIETY - MUSIC, AWARDS, TRIBUTES - SPECIALS

THE KENNEDY CENTER HONORS, Written by George Stevens, Jr. and Sara Lukinson; CBS





COMEDY/VARIETY - (including talk) SERIES

LATE NIGHT WITH CONAN O'BRIEN, Written by Mike Sweeney, Chris Albers, Jose Arroyo, Andy Blitz, Kevin Dorff, Dan Goor, Michael Gordon, Brian Kiley, Michael Koman,Demetri Martin, Brian McCann, Guy Nicolucci, Conan O'Brien, Allison Silverman, Robert Smigel, Brian Stack, Andrew Weinberg; NBC





DAYTIME SERIALS

GUIDING LIGHT, Written by David Kreizman, Tita Bell, Joyce Brotman, Christopher Dunn, Lloyd Gold, Kimberly Hamilton, Jill Lorie Hurst, Penelope Koechl, Eleanor Labine, Royal Miller, Casandra Morgan, Danielle Paige, David Smilow, Gillian Spencer, Brett Staneart, Donna Swajeski, Ellen Weston; CBS





CHILDREN'S SCRIPT

A SEPARATE PEACE, Teleplay by Wendy Kesselman, Based on the Novel by John Knowles; Showtime





DOCUMENTARY - CURRENT EVENTS

FROM CHINA WITH LOVE (Frontline), Written by Michael J. Kirk; PBS





DOCUMENTARY - OTHER THAN CURRENT EVENTS

THE FIGHT (American Experience), Written by Barak Goodman; PBS





NEWS - REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN OR BREAKING REPORT

THE REAGAN FUNERAL (ABC World News Tonight with Peter Jennings), Written by Steve Alperin; ABC





NEWS - ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY

CHANGE OF HEART (60 Minutes II), Written by Rebecca Peterson & Scott Pelley; CBS





RADIO NOMINEES

NEWS - REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN OR BREAKING REPORT

WORLD NEWS THIS WEEK, Written by Stuart H. Chamberlain, Jr.; ABC News Radio





NEWS - ANALYSIS, FEATURE OR COMMENTARY

CHRISTMAS PAST, Written by James Benes; CBS





NEWS - ON-AIR PROMOTION (RADIO OR TELEVISION)

STILL STANDING: KILL BILL, KING OF QUEENS: RUNNER, Written by Chris Cranner / CENTER OF THE UNIVERSE: DIRECT TV, Written by Chris Cranner & Jay Curtis & Mark Mallory / STILL STANDING/LISTEN UP: WHO'S ON FIRST, Written by Chris Cranner & Jay Curtis; CBS





NEWS - TV GRAPHIC ANIMATION

CBS 2 CELEBRATES SUBWAY CENTENNIAL / SPORTS BLOCK, Written by Christopher T. Ingram; CBS

