CBS, Fox Tie For Monday Win

ABC failed to draw a crowd with its summer reality show, The Scholar, about high shool kids competing for a scholoarship, while Fox continued to serve up some solid numbers with its new reality show, Hell's Kitchen, the culinary arts' answer to Apprentice.



Hell's Kitchen was Fox's big ratings winner (3.2/3), while CBS drew its strength from repeats of CSI: Miami (3.2/9), Raymond (2.9/9) and Two and a Half Men (3.3/9), the night's highest rated show, old or new.

NBC was third on the night in the 18-49 demo with a 2.1/6. Its best show was a repeat of Medium at 10 (2.5/7).

ABC trailed with neither The Scholar (1.3/4) nor theatrical Patch Adams able to generate much in the way of eyeballs.

The Scholar continued a precipitous slide from its premiere 1.9/5 two weeks ago to a 1.6/5 last week.

UPN just nudged out The WB, with a 1/3 for its repeats vs. a .9/3 for a WB lineup that included a new episode of Summerland.