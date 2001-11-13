CBS, Fox split Monday ratings win

CBS and Fox shared the rating spoils in another Monday night sitcom set-to.

Everybody Loves Raymond was, as usual, the night's high scorer, drawing 21.6 million viewers and an 8.0 rating, 18 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers. Becker held its usual portion of that lead-in, pulling 17.3 million viewers and a 5.9/13.

They both beat up on Fox's Ally McBeal, which drew 10.4 million viewers and a 5.4/12.

Boston Public preceded it with 12.6 million viewers and a 5.9/14 in a hotly contested hour. CBS's King of Queens drew 14.8 million viewers and a 5.7/14, followed by Yes, Dear with 14 million viewers and a 5.5/13. And NBC's Weakest Link pulled 13.2 million viewers and a 5.6/14.

CBS took the night in total viewers, averaging 14.8 million to Fox's 11.5 million, while Fox won among 18-49ers with an average 5.7 rating to CBS's 5.3.

In the late prime legal drama battle, NBC's rookie Crossing Jordan drew 12.4 million viewers and a 4.9/13. CBS's Family Law drew 10.1 million viewers and a 3.4/9. - Richard Tedesco