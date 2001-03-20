CBS, Fox split Monday night

CBS and Fox finished in a flat-footed tie in ratings among adults 18-49 on Monday night.

CBS took the night in total viewers over Fox, averaging 14.8 million viewers to Fox's 10.8 million. Everybody Loves Raymond led the night for CBS, drawing 19 million vieweres and scoring a 7.0 rating, 17 share among 18-49ers. Yes, Dear drew 14 million viewers and hit a 5.3/14 leading in to Raymond, and Becker drew 16.1 million viewers and 5.4/13 after it. Family Law closed the night with 12.6 million viewers and a 4.2/12.

Ally McBeal drew 12.4 million viewers and hit a 6.4/16 for Fox. A Boston Public repeat drew 9.2 million viewers with a 4.0/11.

Meanwhile, ABC medical drama Gideon's Crossing once again seemed in need of resusciation, drawing only 6.7 million viewers with a 2.8/8.

- Richard Tedesco