CBS, Fox knot up Saturday
On Saturday, the preliminary Nielsen Media Research fast nationals showed
that CBS won the household race with BigBrother3, The
District and The Agency as well as adults 25 through 54, while Fox
took adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 with Cops and America's
Most Wanted.
At 8 p.m., Big Brother won its time period across the key ratings
categories.
At 9 p.m., America's Most Wanted did the same for Fox.
From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., NBC aired two specials. At 8 p.m., a gymnastics
special was third among households, ahead of ABC (which aired the James Bond
flick, The Spy Who Loved Me, throughout the night) but fourth in the key
adult demos.
At 9 p.m., NBC's Croc Hunter special was third in households (again
ahead of ABC) and second with adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 (in a tie
with CBS).
At 10 p.m., CBS won households and adults 25 through 54 with The
Agency, while NBC won adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 with a special
airing of Meet the Folks.
For the night, the household numbers: CBS, 5.0/10; Fox, 4.5/9; NBC, 3.8/8;
ABC, 3.7/8.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox, 2.6/10; CBS, 2.3/9; NBC, 2.0/8; ABC, 1.9/7.
Adults 25 through 54: CBS, 2.8/9; Fox, 2.7/9; ABC, 2.3/8; NBC, 2.2/8.
