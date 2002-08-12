CBS, Fox knot up Saturday

On Saturday, the preliminary Nielsen Media Research fast nationals showed

that CBS won the household race with BigBrother3, The

District and The Agency as well as adults 25 through 54, while Fox

took adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 with Cops and America's

Most Wanted.

At 8 p.m., Big Brother won its time period across the key ratings

categories.

At 9 p.m., America's Most Wanted did the same for Fox.

From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., NBC aired two specials. At 8 p.m., a gymnastics

special was third among households, ahead of ABC (which aired the James Bond

flick, The Spy Who Loved Me, throughout the night) but fourth in the key

adult demos.

At 9 p.m., NBC's Croc Hunter special was third in households (again

ahead of ABC) and second with adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 (in a tie

with CBS).

At 10 p.m., CBS won households and adults 25 through 54 with The

Agency, while NBC won adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 with a special

airing of Meet the Folks.

For the night, the household numbers: CBS, 5.0/10; Fox, 4.5/9; NBC, 3.8/8;

ABC, 3.7/8.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox, 2.6/10; CBS, 2.3/9; NBC, 2.0/8; ABC, 1.9/7.

Adults 25 through 54: CBS, 2.8/9; Fox, 2.7/9; ABC, 2.3/8; NBC, 2.2/8.