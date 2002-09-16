CBS, Fox dominate Sunday

CBS won the household-ratings race Sunday night, while Fox won the key adult-demographic contests, according to the Nielsen Media

Research fast affiliate report.

However, CBS warned that football overruns

could change the numbers when Nielsen puts out its final ratings for the night later

Monday.

Fox won the key adult-demographic contests, including adults 18 through 49,

25 through 54 and 18 through 34. Fox aired the Jurassic Park sequel

Lost World throughout its prime time (7 p.m. to 10 p.m.).

CBS had football overruns affecting several parts of the country through

8:21 p.m. After football, the lineup included 60 Minutes, Becker

and made-for-TV movie Message in a Bottle.

The preliminary ratings showed that CBS won the first hour of prime time (7 p.m. to 8

p.m.) across the key categories with some stations airing 60 minutes and

others airing football.

But by 8 p.m., many adult viewers had switched to the Fox movie and Fox won

the 18-through-49 and 25-through-54 viewers in both the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 10

p.m. hours. It also won adults 18 through 34 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., while ABC won the

demo from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. with the film Notting Hill. Notting also

won adults 18 through 34 and 18 through 49 from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., while NBC's

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit won households and adults 25

through 54 in the hour.

For the night, the household numbers: CBS 7.2/12, NBC 7.0/11, Fox 5.8/9 and

ABC 5.4/9.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 3.7/10, CBS 3.1/8, ABC 3.0/8 and NBC 2.9/7.

Adults 25 through 54: Fox 4.0/9, CBS 3.6/8, NBC 3.5/8 and ABC 3.2/7.

Fox and CBS battled it out Saturday night, tying for first in households

while Fox won the key demos. From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m, CBS' Big Brother won

households, total viewers and adults 18 through 49. Big Brother tied

Fox's Cops in the time period among adults 18 through 34 and 25 through

54.

At 9 p.m., Fox's America's Most Wanted won all of the key ratings

categories.

At 10 p.m., The Agency on CBS won the three-network household race,

while ABC's coverage of college football won the key adult demos.

For the night, the household numbers: CBS and Fox 5.1/10; ABC 4.5/8; NBC

3.3/8.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 2.8/10, ABC 2.3/8, CBS 2.2/7 and NBC 1.7/5.

On Friday, NBC won households but Fox won adults 18 through 49 and 18 through

34. The competition was closest among the 25-through-54 demo, where ABC edged

out Fox and NBC by one-tenth and two-tenths of a rating point, respectively.

NBC won the household race with Providence, Dateline and Law

& Order: Special Victims Unit. Fox won adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34

with the film Deuce Bigalow.

At 10 p.m., 20/20 Friday had its season premiere and it was second in

households and adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 behind Law &

Order. 20/20 was up 15 percent in households compared with the season

premiere last year of Once & Again in the time period, but down 23

percent among adults 18 through 49 and down 12 percent among adults 25 through

54. (Once & Again debuted Sept. 28, 2001).

For the night, the household numbers: NBC 5.1/10, ABC 4.7/9, CBS 4.1/8 and

Fox 4.0/8.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 2.9/11, ABC 2.3/8, NBC 1.9/7 and CBS 1.5/5.