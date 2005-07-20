CBS First: Brother From Another Platform

CBS Tuesday made its new episode of Big Brother available online, marking the first time the network had made an entire 60-minute entertainment program available online.

The reality hit was put online after the network pre-empted the show with coverage of President Bush's announcement of new Supreme Court Justice nominee John Roberts.

According to CBS Digital Media President Larry Kramer, it was a last-minute decision that was made possible by the fact it is a CBS reality program.

"A lot of permission issues are involved, and because it is a reality show that we own, we were able to do it," he told B&C Wednesday."We have the right relationship with the producers and everything. If it were a sitcom we didn't own, for instance, from music to everything, there would have been too many issues."