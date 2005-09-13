CBS Firms Up D.C. Lineup

CBS has named Martin Franks executive VP, planning, policy and government relations, for CBS when it splits off from Viacom sometime early next year.

Franks, who has been executive VP of CBS and senior VP of Viacom since 2000, is CBS’ top man in Washington and New York on a variety of fronts, overseeing federal, state and local government relations and corporate philanthropy, as well as oversees retrans negotiations, the switch to digital and standards and practices.

Reporting to Franks and heading up the new Washington office will be Gail MacKinnon, former VP, government relations for Viacom, who will be senior VP, Washington, for the new CBS, in charge of lobbying on federal issues.

Anne Lucey, VP of regulatory affairs, for Viacom, who has specialized in FCC-related issues, will join MacKinnon in the CBS D.C. office as senior VP for regulatory policy.

Last week, Viacom named DeDe Lea, VP of government affairs for Belo and formerly a Viacom lobbyist, to return to oversee government relations for the new Viacom D.C, office after the split.

Franks had been eyed to head the National Association of Broadcasters, but was taken out of the running in June. CBS Chairman Leslie Moonves was happy Franks is sticking around: "Marty and I have worked together for more than a decade, and he will be a key member of my team for building the new CBS," Moonves said in a statement.