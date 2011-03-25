CBS ExecCalls for New TV Ad Model

CBS Chief

Research Officer David Poltrack is teaming with Nielsen to create a new model

for TV planning and buying, according to Advertising Age.

The new

model would throw out the emphasis on demographics and instead replace it with

viewer behavior and attitudes. Poltrack said in a speech to the Advertising

Research Foundation's Re:Think 2011 conference that the new model is a better

predictor of what viewers will buy and what makes them do so. He argued that

using demographics is an invalid way of targeting commercials.

CBS has

looked to Cambridge Group to create a six-part segmentation model to simplify

things for buyers. The six different classifications are ordered by behavior,

motivation, programming preferences and psychographics:

TV

companions -- For

this group, TV is almost always on and is like a member of the family.

Media

trendsetters --

Early adopters of technology and new content, and also 39% multicultural.

Sports

enthusiasts -- Made

up mostly of men, but most guys aren't classified here. This group also likes

action-adventure programming.

Program

passionates --

Highly involved with favorite shows, and the biggest DVR time-shifters.

Surfers

and streamers --

Most open to watching alternative content on TV and most often using laptops or

tablets to multitask while watching TV. They skew young, but include a large

component of 50-plus people.

TV

moderators -- Those

who enjoy being experts and leading others' choices.

The

research and analysis that CBS and Poltrack used to create the new model will be

available to all of Nielson's clients, including rival networks.