CBS' Elfman Sitcom Premieres Jan. 23
CBS' re-christened sitcom, Courting Alex (formerly The Jenna Elfman Show), has been slated for a Monday, Jan. 23, premiere at 9:30 p.m. ET.
That should give it a strong lead-in from top performer, Two-and-a-Half Men, at 9.
Courting Alex features the former Dharma & Greg co-star as single attorney Alex, who has a great job--in her father's law firm--but no life.
The series is produced by Touchstone in association with Paramount, which is co-owned with CBS.
