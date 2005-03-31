CBS Creates New Media Division

CBS has named Larry Kramer president of CBS Digital Media, a new division comprising

its various online and new media operations.

Kramer, who founded CBS Marketwatch (now Dow Jones' Marketwatch), will head up CBS.com, CBS Sportsline.com, CBSNews.com and UPN.com, as well as the sales operations for those sites.

While the online operations are being aggregated under Kramer, he says they will remain in their current locations. CBS sees the new division as a way to create a more nimble, entrepreneurial operation within the company as it pursues new online and broadband video efforts.

Before launching Marketwatch in 1997--a co-venture with Data Broadcasting Corp., where he had been VP of news, sports and marketing--Kramer founded DataSport Inc. where he created SporTrax, a hand-held sports monitor launched with The Sporting News.

Kramer began his career as a journalist, including stints as a reporter for the San Francisco Examiner; financial reporter and assistant managing editor of The Washington Post (as well as assistant to Executive Editor Ben Bradlee), and executive editor of the co-owned Trenton Times.

