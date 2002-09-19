CBS could drop Detroit newscast

CBS -- which went for years without news on its Detroit station -- could

be dropping late newscasts in Detroit on both of its Viacom stations Inc. before

the end of the year, reliable sources have told Broadcasting & Cable.

Such a move has been under consideration for months, but it was delayed due to

the arrival of much-heralded new Viacom group executive vice president

Dennis Swanson, who quickly made numerous key executive changes in major markets

around the large and long-troubled station group, sources said.

Speculation about CBS affiliate WWJ-TV and its sister station, WKBD-TV, has

surfaced on Web postings, and it was addressed last week in the Detroit Free

Press

.

The newspaper cited agents, news executives and past and present employees

handicapping CBS station WWJ-TV's and United Paramount Network sister station

WKBD(TV)'s newscasts' survival at about 50-50.

The newspaper also said Swanson and group news VP Princell

Hair have been less than reassuring when asked about the possibility of

continuing news in Detroit.

Station management has said it is 'committed to offering news programming,

along with top-notch sports and entertainment programming, to the community of

Detroit. Beyond that, we have no announcements to make at this time.'

While not guaranteeing the continuation of the late newscasts on either

station, the statement could suggest news in a different form in Detroit. Many

stations cited difficulty amortizing the high cost of news in a single hour or

two daily. Some expanded the product, and some pulled the plug.

Hampered by a weak UHF channel position,WWJ-TV --

which stood out for years among CBS stations as the only one without a

newscast -- finally got one in 2001 after the CBS group merged

with what had been the Paramount Television group.

Ironically, WKBD was one of the few surviving news

departments, as the Paramount group had axed several. Neither WKBD's 10 p.m.

newcasts nor WWJ-TV's newscast has been a ratings winner.