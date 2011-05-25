CBS Confident in Ad Growth Despite Declining Ratings

Even with its eroding viewership, CBS is still confident it can continue its ad growth, reports Mediapost.

CFO

Joseph Ianniello argues that the network delivers an unmatched

market and provides an environment that advertisers are drawn towards.

CBS leads NBC and ABC - the only other networks who schedule 22 hours of

weekly prime time programming - in the 18-49 demo for this past season,

but is down year-over-year.

Ianniello

also said that carriage fees from its local and affiliate stations will

grow the network's non-advertising streams. CBS-owned stations are

receiving about 50 cents a subscriber per month from cable, satellite

and telcoTV operators for about $250 million. Ianniello expects that

number to grow and, in turn, affiliate payments to become higher.

Ianniello also stated that CBS has many opportunities with emerging platforms, both domestically and abroad.