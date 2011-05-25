CBS Confident in Ad Growth Despite Declining Ratings
Even with its eroding viewership, CBS is still confident it can continue its ad growth, reports Mediapost.
CFO
Joseph Ianniello argues that the network delivers an unmatched
market and provides an environment that advertisers are drawn towards.
CBS leads NBC and ABC - the only other networks who schedule 22 hours of
weekly prime time programming - in the 18-49 demo for this past season,
but is down year-over-year.
Ianniello
also said that carriage fees from its local and affiliate stations will
grow the network's non-advertising streams. CBS-owned stations are
receiving about 50 cents a subscriber per month from cable, satellite
and telcoTV operators for about $250 million. Ianniello expects that
number to grow and, in turn, affiliate payments to become higher.
Ianniello also stated that CBS has many opportunities with emerging platforms, both domestically and abroad.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.