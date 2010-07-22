CBS College Sports, Conference USA Tackle Rights Extension
CBS College Sports Network has extended its TV rights and new media deal
with Conference USA.
The contract, terms of which were not
disclosed, encompasses football, men's and women's basketball, baseball
and 16 other sports, including regular season and championship coverage,
through 2016. The parties' current multiyear pact expires upon the
conclusion of the 2010-11 academic year.
With this new contract, CBS
College Sports retains the rights to broadcast more live C-USA events
than any other network. Additionally, the agreement includes
video-on-demand, Internet, broadband and wireless distribution rights
for C-USA events. CBS College Sports also retains the rights to
sublicense games to its affiliate partners throughout the country.
Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.
