CBS College Sports, Conference USA Tackle Rights Extension

CBS College Sports Network has extended its TV rights and new media deal

with Conference USA.

The contract, terms of which were not

disclosed, encompasses football, men's and women's basketball, baseball

and 16 other sports, including regular season and championship coverage,

through 2016. The parties' current multiyear pact expires upon the

conclusion of the 2010-11 academic year.

With this new contract, CBS

College Sports retains the rights to broadcast more live C-USA events

than any other network. Additionally, the agreement includes

video-on-demand, Internet, broadband and wireless distribution rights

for C-USA events. CBS College Sports also retains the rights to

sublicense games to its affiliate partners throughout the country.



Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.