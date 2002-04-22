CBS, Clear Channel sign affiliate deals

Clear Channel Communications Inc. did some major business with CBS and co-owned United Paramount Network Monday, affecting nine stations in eight markets.

As expected, Clear Channel's UPN affiliate in Jacksonville, Fla., WTEV-TV,

signed a new long-term agreement to become the CBS affiliate in the market

effective Monday, July 15. The UPN affiliation there switches to Clear Channel's

co-owned Jacksonville station, WAWS-TV. That's a Fox affiliate, and the station

will remain a primary Fox affiliate with UPN as secondary affiliation, which

basically means that Fox shows will air in pattern and UPN programs will out air out

of pattern.

WTEV-TV replaces Post-Newsweek Stations Inc.'s WJXT(TV) as the CBS affiliate there.

Several weeks ago, CBS and Post-Newsweek said they couldn't come to terms on

an affiliate renewal after 53 years in business together.

In addition, Clear Channel has renewed long-term primary-affiliate agreements

with UPN in seven other markets, including WLMT(TV) Memphis, Tenn., UPN's strongest-performing station in the 18-through-49 demo for February.

Four other Clear Channel stations where the primary UPN affiliation was

renewed were KASN(TV) Little Rock-Pine Bluff, Ark.; KTFO(TV) Tulsa, Okla.;

WJTC(TV) Mobile, Ala.-Pensacola, Fla.; and WMTU(TV) Jackson, Tenn.

The companies also renewed primary UPN affiliate agreements in two markets

where Clear Channel operates stations under local marketing agreements: WLYH(TV)

Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York, Pa.; and KSCC Wichita-Hutchinson,

Kan.