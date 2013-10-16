CBS, Clarovideo Strike Multiyear Content Licensing Agreement

CBS Studios International and Clarovideo announced Wednesday a multiyear, non-exclusive licensing agreement, allowing Clarovideo to offer CBS shows on their subscription VOD service in Latin American and Caribbean markets.

Programming set to air in January 2014.

"Our deal with Clarovideo offers CBS yet another opportunity to deliver its world-class content to Latin American and Caribbean audiences," said Armondo Nuñez, president and CEO, CBS Global Distribution Group.

The agreement includes CBS shows such as The Good Wife and CSI: Crime Scene Invesitgation as well as Showtime's Californication and Nurse Jackie.

"The quality and success of the CBS titles included in this agreement round off a robust content offering that gives Clarovideo subscribers access to a highly differentiated, quality product," said Pablo Iacoviello, director of acquisitions at DLA, the Miami-based company that manages Clarovideo's SVOD service.