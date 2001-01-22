CBS claims Carsey-Werner owes $53 million

CBS is claiming Carsey Werner owes the network an additional $53 million in producitoin costs on sitcom Cybill and it's taking the independent studio to court. CBS filed suit in a Los Angeles court earlier this month, claiming Carsey Werner promised to repay CBS on fronted production money with off-network syndication revenue. The suit says Carsey-Werner is not making a "good faith" effort with its current off-network sales for Cybill. The series, which lasted four years on CBS, was recently taken out by Carsey-Werner's syndication division, but no station or cable sales have been announced. Carsey-Werner and CBS had no comment. - Joe Schlosser