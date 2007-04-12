CBS Cancels Imus in the Morning

Following MSNBC's lead, CBS said it would cease broadcasting the Imus in the Morning radio program effectively immediately and permanently. "I believe all of us have been deeply upset and revulsed by the statements made on our air about the young women who represented Rutgers University, " said CBS President and CEO Les Moonves in a statement.

Moonves said that in meeting with concerned groups "there has been much discussion the effect language like this has on our young people, particularly young women of color trying to make their way in this society."



Imus in the Morning was carried on 61 stations in the U.S and was distributed over the Westwood One radio network.

Yesterday MSNBC said it cancelled its simulcast of the Imus in the Morning radio show after an "ongoing review" process of its embattled star beginning with a suspension earlier this week.



The network issued a statement saying: "what matters to us most is that the men and women of NBC Universal have confidence in the values we have set for this company. This is the only decision that makes that possible."



Imus drew a firestorm of criticism for comments he made on his popular show last week. During the show, he called the Rutgers University women's basketball team "nappy headed hos."



Activists across the country howled in protest at what they called racist remarks. In the face of some advertisers pulling spots from the show, NBC faced a difficult decision.



"Once again, we apologize to the women of the Rutgers basketball team and to our viewers," the network's statement said. "We deeply regret the pain this incident has caused."



Earlier this week, both MSNBC and CBS Radio said they would suspend the host for his remarks. For now, MSNBC said it will fill Imus' 6-9 a.m. hours with live news.



In public statements throughout the week, Imus has professed regret and embarrassment over the comments.



CBS issued a statement late Wednesday reiterating its suspend/monitor policy, but going no further: "Don Imus has been suspended without pay for two weeks beginning on Monday, April 16. During that time, CBS Radio will continue to speak with all concerned parties and monitor the situation closely."--John Eggerton contributed to this report.