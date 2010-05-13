CBS Buys EcoMedia

CBS has revealed the eye color of its inconic logo: Green.

The company has set its sights on boosting its environmental profile, and attracting some more of those green ad

dollars, with the purchase of EcoMedia. The company helps put together public/private partnerships for environmental projects, including for CBS stations, since 2008. CBS will now be incorporating those efforts into all its units, including outdoor and publishing.

CBS and EcoMedia teamed up on the CBS-EcoZone Green Schools Initiative in San Francisco, Miami and Chicago.

CBS made the announcement Thursday (May 13), but the Web site url had already been changed to http://www.ecomediacbs.com/ and branded "a CBS company."

EcoMedia founder Paul Polizzotto will remain atop the company as president. "CBS can offer clients to fund energy

efficiency initiatives as part of their normal advertising buys, including retrofits and solar installations on public buildings and schools, tree plantings and watershed clean-up projects," said Polizzotto in a release on the deal.

“EcoMedia’s groundbreaking program will add a unique and desirable element to the sales packages we can bring to

our CBS Television Stations Group clients," said Station Group President Peter Dunn. "By including a green offering as part of the overall ad buy, advertisers will be able to address their sustainability objectives and green initiatives, and ultimately engage on a more meaningful level with their consumers."

Polizzotto

says that he is bringing over seven key staffers from as many as 20

that worked for the company. "I had to make some tough decisions," he

says.



Those not

making the move are primarily on the sales side now that the company

has the sales resources to draw on. "Now I have the opportunity to work

with the sales staff of all the CBS platforms," he said. Making the

move were the sustainability and "creative content folks."

He says the

company does not currently have any station clients outside CBS, and

expects going forward that its green partnerships will be exclusively

for CBS units. "That is what we have planned."

