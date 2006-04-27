CBS Bulks Up in D.C.

Bryce Harlow, formerly director of goverment relations for the National Association of Broadcasters, has joined CBS as VP, government relations.

CBS has become something of a second home for the government relations folks who had worked for former NAB President Eddie Fritts. John Orlando, who had headed up the NAB's government relations department under Fritts, joined CBS in December as senior VP in Washington, while NAB named Democratic Hill staffer Mike Mullen director of government relations in February as new NAB President David Rehr continued to assemble his own lobbying--make that "advocating"--team.

Rehr last week named Douglas Wiley to succeed Orlando. Wiley had been with the Electronic Industries Alliance and is the son of prominent communications attorney Dick Wiley, whose firm represents numerous broadcasters.

In addition to NAB, Harlow's resume includes posts with prominent Republican Senators Orin Hatch (Utah) and John Warner (Va.), as well as the Federal Trade Commission. He also worked in the Bush-Cheney transition office.

