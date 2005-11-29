CBS Benches Threshold
By Ben Grossman
CBS has sidelined freshman sci-fi drama Threshold, and will replace it Tuesday night with a repeat of fellow rookie Criminal Minds. The show, which starred Carla Gugino leading a team that battles an alien invasion, had just been moved to Tuesday at 10 p.m. It had struggled in its first week there, attracting a season-low 6.5 million viewers overall and just a 2.1 rating/6 share in the adult 18-49 demo.
CBS has specials scheduled for the time slot the next two weeks.
In other network moves, ABC has reportedly stopped production on first-year comedy Hot Properties, while Fox has reportedly done the same for serialized rookie Reunion.
