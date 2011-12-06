CBS and Japan's TBS Expand News Sharing

CBS News and the Japanese commercial broadcaster, Tokyo Broadcasting System Television (TBS), have concluded a 10-year renewal of their shared news service agreement. The two companies have been cooperating in the news arena since 1991 and the new agreement expands that alliance into some new areas.

The agreement provides for the sharing of news materials and programs as well as newsgathering and transmission facilities, including both SNG trucks and satellite transponders. News bureaus in Tokyo and New York will also continue to be shared as part of the cooperation between the two broadcasters.

Under the new agreement, TBS and CBS also plan to expand their relationship around the world and develop strategic partnerships in the digital media space.

The joint announcement was formalized Tuesday in a signing ceremony at CBS in New York with Jeffrey Fager, chairman, CBS News and executive producer of 60 Minutes; Armando Nuñez, president, CBS Studios International; Hiroshi Inoue, chairman, TBS Holdings and TBS Television; and Makoto Hoshino, president, TBS News.

"This is a powerful partnership that adds significantly to the ability of both organizations in covering global events," noted Fager in a statement. "It is exciting that, because of this new agreement, we will be working together for many years to come."

TBS News' Hoshino also noted in a statement that "the agreement with CBS is a very important factor in the international strategy of TBS News. From now on, TBS and CBS will continue to work together on a global scale and we can build an even stronger strategic partnership by taking advantage of each company's strengths. We are going to make every effort to produce even more valuable news coverage for our audiences in both countries."