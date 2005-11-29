CBS and Capitol Team for Ringtone Tie-In

Viewers of CSI: NY on Nov. 30 will see synergy in action when CBS and Capitol Records collaborate to let viewers download a ring tone of the Coldplay song “Talk” within minutes of the ring tone being heard in the TV program itself.

The cross-promotion involves CSI: NY’s Danny Messer’s cellphone ringing to the tune of “Talk.” After the scene, CBS will run on-screen promos letting viewers know how they can purchase and download the ring tone. The ring tone will be available exclusively for one week in the Realtone format, which is based on the master recording of the song.