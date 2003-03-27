CBS to air pre-empted Star Search
CBS will broadcast the finale of Star Search that got interrupted March 19 when the war in Iraq broke out Wednesday, April 2, at 8 p.m.
The show was pre-empted 33 minutes into the Eastern and Central time zone
broadcasts when CBS News broke in.
After the finale is completed, Star Search will begin its next
tournament with 13 original episodes to be broadcast twice weekly Wednesdays
and Fridays at 8 p.m.
