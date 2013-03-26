CBS Agrees to Purchase 50% of TV Guide
CBS made it official late Tuesday, announcing a deal to
acquire a 50% interest in TV Guide, parent of cable network TVGN and the
TVGuide.com website.
Deadline.com first reported March 22 that CBS was close to a
deal. CBS will purchase the 50% interest from JP Morgan's One Equity Partners
for an undisclosed sum. Deadline and other news outlets had earlier reported
the stake could sell for about $100 million.
Movie studio Lionsgate, which owns the other half of TV
Guide, first purchased the network and web site in 2009 for $240 million.
It sold
a 50% interest to One Equity later that year for about $120 million.
