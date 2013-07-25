CBS Ads Step Up Retrans Fight

CBS stepped up its war of words with Time Warner Cable Wednesday night, airing ads during its broadcast of reality show Big Brother, telling viewers they could miss out on that show and others if an agreement isn't reached.

CBS has been airing ads since July 18 warning Time Warner Cable customers that they could lose access to CBS programming if the broadcaster did not reach a retransmission consent agreement with the cabler by June 25. That deadline has since been extended to July 29 at 5 p.m. as both parties attempt to hammer out a deal.

The Big Brother ad is interesting in that it is targeting specific viewers, instead of more generic ads dispersed throughout the programming day. In the Big Brother spot, viewers are asked, "What's Worse Than Being Evicted From the Big Brother House? How About Time Warner Cable Evicting Big Brother From Your House?"

