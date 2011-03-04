CBS To Acquire Clicker Media

CBS has agreed to acquire Clicker Media Inc., whose Website,

Clicker.com, indexes more than 1 million online TV shows, movies and videos.

Clicker launched in November 2009 and currently has 2.5 million monthly users. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Jim Lanzone, co-founder and CEO of Clicker Media Inc., has been also named president of CBS Interactive, CBS President and CEO Leslie Moonves announced Friday (March 4).

Lanzone, who replaces Neil Ashe, will oversee all of CBS Interactive’s operations worldwide.

"Jim is a dynamic, creative executive who knows the interactive space and its key players," said Moonves. "Throughout his career, he has proven to be both a leader and an innovator, and now he'll bring both of those skills to help CBS Interactive build on its success.”

Before co-founding Clicker Media Inc., Lanzone served as the CEO of Ask.com, formerly Ask Jeeves.

"This is such an incredible opportunity," said Lanzone. "I look forward to beginning my new role and working with the team to help lead CBS into the future of online information and entertainment."