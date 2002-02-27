CBS' 9/11 special will be commercial-free

Telecommunications provider Nextel Communications Inc. will be the sole

underwriter of CBS' special presentation of the film 9/11, which documents the chaos at Ground Zero

immediately after the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, CBS said.

The two-hour special (9 p.m. to 11 p.m.) will not have any national or local

commercials, but it will have public-service messages underwritten by Nextel

that will tell viewers how they can support relief efforts for the families of

New York firefighters.

Nextel, CBS and the show's producers are all making

contributions to those relief efforts.