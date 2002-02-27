CBS' 9/11 special will be commercial-free
Telecommunications provider Nextel Communications Inc. will be the sole
underwriter of CBS' special presentation of the film 9/11, which documents the chaos at Ground Zero
immediately after the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, CBS said.
The two-hour special (9 p.m. to 11 p.m.) will not have any national or local
commercials, but it will have public-service messages underwritten by Nextel
that will tell viewers how they can support relief efforts for the families of
New York firefighters.
Nextel, CBS and the show's producers are all making
contributions to those relief efforts.
