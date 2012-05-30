CBS 90% Sold Out of Its 2012 College Football Ad Avails

While NFL sales talks are in the early stages, college

football ad avails on CBS are about 90% sold for the coming season, according

to John Bogusz, executive VP for sports sales and marketing.





"The market for sports has been very good and college

football sales have been strong," he says, citing the automotive, fast

food and insurance categories as being particularly big spending and

competitive.





Bogusz adds that the network doesn't have to do much to

drive sales because it has rights to Southeastern Conference football;

currently, the SEC is extremely competitive, featuring college teams that are

among the most prominent and popular in the nation. The last four National

Champions were from the SEC; last year, two SEC teams played in the

championship game, with Alabama defeating LSU for the title.





CBS does not televise the BCS bowl games and title game, but

it does get to select the premiere matchup each week within the SEC to televise

during the regular season. And it can also air doubleheader games.





While NBC has the TV rights for all Notre Dame football home

games, CBS has the rights to televise the Notre Dame vs. Navy game when Navy hosts,

and that will be this fall. While Navy officially "hosts," the game will be

played in Dublin, Ireland, and broadcast live by CBS on Saturday, Sept. 1, at 9

a.m.





CBS will also air the Army-Navy game this December and has

the TV rights to that game through 2018. Last year's game averaged a 4.0

rating, up 14% from the previous year.





Bogusz says the network is continuing to negotiate Super

Bowl deals for the February 2013 telecast and, "when we're talking Super

Bowl, the agencies start asking us about regular season NFL."





He says having the Super Bowl helps kick-start regular

season NFL sales a little earlier than usual, adding that while Super Bowl

deals are getting done, he would not talk about sellout levels.



