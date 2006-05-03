Catfights Claws Its Way to the Bottom

It seems the ’80s really are over. The return to the small screen of CBS’ Dynasty on Tuesday nightinspired a great, big audience shrug. The reunion show, titled Catfights and Caviar and featuring former icons Joan Collins, Linda Evans and John Forsythe, only managed a 1.4 rating/4 share in the key 18-49 demo from 10-11 against ABC’s Boston Legal (3.3/9) and NBC’s Law & Order: SVU (5.8/15), according to Nielsen Fast Affiliate overnight ratings. Even in total household ratings, Catfights only scared up a 3.6 rating/6 share against Legal’s 7.1/12 and L&O’s 10.8/18.

It was no fight at all for the No. 1 network slot. Fox was the easy victor for the night with a 9.8/26 in 18-49 for its one-two punch of American Idol (11.0/30) and House (8.7/22). House hit a season high in overall viewers with 2.45 million viewers.

NBC came in at a distant No. 2 with a 3.0/8. L&O was its highest-rated offering. The season finale of Teachers came in at a 2.1/5 from 9:30-10. No word yet on whether or not this show will return to the classroom next season.

CBS was No. 3 for the night with a 2.8/7. The Unit was its best performer (3.8/9).

In fourth place was ABC, which earned a 2.2/6 for its lineup of comedies and Legal (its highest-rated show).

The WB was fifth with a 1.4/4 for The Gilmore Girls and Pepper Dennis, and UPN got a 1.0/3 for a rerun of Next Top Model and a first-run of Veronica Mars.