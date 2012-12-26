CategoriesThat Rely On Discretionary Income Could Be Hurt Significantly By the Effects of the Fiscal Cliff

Not without good reason has the term "fiscal cliff" been the

buzzword of post-election 2012. After experiencing tax cuts in 2001, 2003 and

2009, Americans are now faced with the impending expiration of more than 80

payroll and income tax breaks if Congress fails to reach a budget deal by the

end of 2012.



The measures would be aimed at lowering the federal government's

deficit, which has exceeded $1 trillion in each of the past four years. About

two-thirds of the proposed revenue-generating policies are based on taxes, a

hot topic that has erected an impasse in Washington.



The expirations could bump up the average household's income tax

rate by about five percentage points, according to the Tax Policy Center. Some households, particularly those

that file jointly and earn between $60,350 and $72,350, may even be looking at

as much as a 13 percentage point increase in 2013.



Without a doubt, nearly all Americans will see the effects of the

fiscal cliff in their wallets. A complete elimination of recent tax cuts could

lead the nation to a double-dip recession, as consumers significantly reduce their

spending and create a drag on GDP.



In the event that an alternative does not emerge, IBISWorld has

examined the potential impact that the fiscal cliff would have on the nation's

economy, particularly focusing on tax cut expirations and their effects on

specific U.S. industries.



By tracking industry performance during the past five years and

benchmarking sectors' revenue volatility against changes in per capita

disposable income, IBISWorld has determined the three sectors that will be most

severely hurt by the tax increases resulting from the looming fiscal cliff and

its likely chokehold on disposable income.



Automotive





Cars are highly discretionary and expensive purchases that require

significant maintenance, so a reduction in disposable income would force

consumers to delay new purchases over the next couple of years. As such,

industries operating in the automotive sector that are particularly sensitive

to changes in personal income include car dealerships, gas

stations and car service providers (e.g. car wash and auto detailing).





During the five years to 2012, this sector has endured an

aggregate 3.1% average annual decline in revenue due to the luckless

combination of falling disposable incomes and increasing prices. In 2008,

sector revenue plunged 7.1% when the world price of crude oil shot up more than

35.0%. Although in 2009 the price of oil came back down, sector revenue

continued to plummet as per capita disposable income dropped 3.6%,





The automotive sector's high sensitivity to consumers' purchasing

power ultimately resulted in high revenue volatility during the past five

years. Based on the sector's recent performance, IBISWorld expects it to be one

of the US economy's worst-hit victims if the

fiscal cliff is not resolved by the end of 2012. This, on top of already-high

and volatile gas prices, could severely hurt the auto sector during the five

years to 2017.



Apparel





The apparel retailing sector of the US economy is also projected to suffer if

the tax cuts get repealed at the onset of 2013. Since 2007, revenue for this sector

(which includes women's clothing stores, shoe stores and department

stores, among others) has declined at an average annual rate of 2.3% due to

declining disposable income and, consequently, falling demand. Its revenue

volatility has been slightly less drastic than that of the auto sector, but

still highlights the segment's dramatic annual fluctuations.





In 2008, 2009 and 2010, revenue declined by 6.7%, 5.7% and 0.5%,

respectively, reflecting consumers' unwillingness to part with their limited

funds for nonessential clothing. If consumers again lose their impetus and

financial capacity to shop for clothing due to the expiration of tax cuts under

the fiscal cliff, industries in this sector, especially those supplying

high-end and high-priced clothing, will suffer in the next year.





By contrast, those selling essential items, like babies' and

children's clothes, will be less affected because demand for these items is

based more on need rather than keeping up with trends.



Entertainment





Entertainment is another area that is highly sensitive to

fluctuations in consumer spending power. Included in this sector are industries

such as museums, casino hotels and golf courses and country clubs.





Because many of these activities are luxuries rather than necessities,

consumers are quick to cut them out of their budgets once per capita disposable

income begins to decline. As a result, this sector's revenue has shrunk at an

average annual rate of 0.1% during the past five years - a rate the masks

dramatic fluctuations over the period.





Highlighting its widely perceived nonessential nature, sector

revenue was declining in 2008 even before disposable incomes dropped, due to

crashing consumer confidence. A rebound in consumer spending power has not

completely revived this economic segment, which foreshadows its deep potential

drop if tax breaks are not revived at the end of 2012.



Uncertain road ahead





If the effects of low disposable income during the Great Recession

are any indication of what the fiscal cliff has in store, these sectors should

start bracing for some major challenges in the years ahead.



With recessionary struggles still fresh in the mind of many

Americans, this blow to disposable income is all it will take to send consumer

sentiment crashing again. Should tax rates increase by 5.0 percentage points

for the average household, and even up to 13.0 percentage points for some,

budgets will tighten and demand for nonessential products will fall.





While the reach of the fiscal cliff would go beyond the sectors

outlined above, its impact would be especially detrimental to businesses

operating within these segments due to their sensitivity to household

disposable income and poor performance during the recession.





This, however, all depends on whether or not Congress and

President Obama can reach a viable agreement that will prevent the expiration

of several tax breaks that were initiated during the past decade.

