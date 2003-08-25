Casting exec Miller dies

Veteran casting executive Barbara Miller died of cancer Sunday in Los

Angeles.

Miller had worked for Warner Bros. Television since 1976, starting when the

company still was Lorimar.

She cast such shows as NBC’s ER, Friends, and The West

Wing; The WB’s Gilmore Girls; and ABC’s The Drew Carey

Show, among many other series and made-for-TV movies.

She had won four Emmys and received 10 Emmy nominations, two this year for

her work on Friends and West Wing.

She also won numerous Artios Awards from the Casting Society of America, as

well as CSA’s prestigious Hoyt Bowers Lifetime Achievement Award.

She is survived by her brothers Arthur and Sy Miller.

Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, August 27, 10:30 a.m., at Rose

Hills Mortuary in Costa Mesa.

A memorial, to be held in Los Angeles to celebrate her life, is being planned

by her family and friends, with additional details to be announced at a later

date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to The American

Cancer Society in Miller’s name.