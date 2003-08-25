Casting exec Miller dies
Veteran casting executive Barbara Miller died of cancer Sunday in Los
Angeles.
Miller had worked for Warner Bros. Television since 1976, starting when the
company still was Lorimar.
She cast such shows as NBC’s ER, Friends, and The West
Wing; The WB’s Gilmore Girls; and ABC’s The Drew Carey
Show, among many other series and made-for-TV movies.
She had won four Emmys and received 10 Emmy nominations, two this year for
her work on Friends and West Wing.
She also won numerous Artios Awards from the Casting Society of America, as
well as CSA’s prestigious Hoyt Bowers Lifetime Achievement Award.
She is survived by her brothers Arthur and Sy Miller.
Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, August 27, 10:30 a.m., at Rose
Hills Mortuary in Costa Mesa.
A memorial, to be held in Los Angeles to celebrate her life, is being planned
by her family and friends, with additional details to be announced at a later
date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to The American
Cancer Society in Miller’s name.
