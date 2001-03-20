Cassidy: from teen idol to TV mogul

Former teen idol Shaun Cassidy has turned TV producer, signing on as showrunner of The Agency, a CBS drama pilot about the CIA.

The project stars Gil Bellows, Paige Turco and Ronny Cox. Cassidy has also landed a drama pilot deal at USA Network for Wilder, which he originally created for the WB for the 2000-01 TV season.

Cassidy will likely tap into his own experience for Wilder, about a former teen idol actor who teams up with his younger cop brother to work as detectives. Corin Nemec (Parker Lewis Can't Lose) and Ashley Howard (Bring It On) have been cast as the leads in the pilot.