Cassaro Heads Comcast Ad Sales

As expected, E! Entertainment Television’s ad-sales chief, Dave Cassaro, is moving up to head ad sales for all of Comcast Corp.’s cable networks.



As president of Comcast Network Advertising Sales, Cassaro will also oversee ad sales for Style, TV One, G4TechTV and the Outdoor Life Network and will collaborate with the Golf Channel’s ad sales group.

He’ll report to Amy Banse, Comcast’s EVP of programming investments. Most recently, Cassaro headed up sales and distribution for E! Networks.

Prior to joining E! in 1990, Cassaro worked for Fox Broadcasting, CBS and ABC.