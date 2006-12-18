Casino Royale Goes to USA Network

USA Network has beat out FX, Spike and TNT to acquire basic cable rights to Casino Royale, the latest James Bond picture from MGM.

The sale by Sony Pictures Television, which retained domestic sales rights to the title, reportedly totals $20 million for a five-year window starting in June 2009.

SPT also carved out a pair of short-term windows that could allow it to boost its take by selling the film to another broadcast or cable network during USA’s term.

HBO’s 15-month exclusive pay TV run of Casino Royale starts in December 2007.

