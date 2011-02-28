Casey-Werner Production Joins National Association Of Broadcasters Hall Of Fame
Carsey-Werner Productions (The Cosby Show, Roseanne,
That 70's Show, Third Rock From the Sun) will join the National
Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
The company, founded by ABC writer-producers
Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner, will be inducted April 11 at NAB's
annual convention in Las Vegas. Mary Hart (a Broadcasting & Cable Hall of
Famer, as are Carsey and Werner) will emcee the event.
Carsey-Werner shows have won more than 20 Emmys, NAB
points out, and brought in distribution revenues of some $3 billion.
Past winners include NBC Sports, Regis Philbin, The
Tonight Show, Saturday Night Live, Ted Koppel, M*A*S*H, 60 Minutes, and Star
Trek.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.