Casey-Werner Production Joins National Association Of Broadcasters Hall Of Fame

Carsey-Werner Productions (The Cosby Show, Roseanne,

That 70's Show, Third Rock From the Sun) will join the National

Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

The company, founded by ABC writer-producers

Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner, will be inducted April 11 at NAB's

annual convention in Las Vegas. Mary Hart (a Broadcasting & Cable Hall of

Famer, as are Carsey and Werner) will emcee the event.

Carsey-Werner shows have won more than 20 Emmys, NAB

points out, and brought in distribution revenues of some $3 billion.

Past winners include NBC Sports, Regis Philbin, The

Tonight Show, Saturday Night Live, Ted Koppel, M*A*S*H, 60 Minutes, and Star

Trek.