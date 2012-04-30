Caserta Promoted to IFC President
AMC Networks has promoted Jennifer Caserta to president & GM of IFC.
She
replaces former IFC and Sundance Channel president, Evan Shapiro, wholeft earlier this month to head up original programming at ParticipantMedia.
Caserta
was previously executive VP and GM of the network. As president, she
will continue to oversee all aspects of the network in an effort to
drive viewership and grow revenue, including original programming,
acquisitions, scheduling, marketing, digital media and new business
opportunities.
Ed
Carroll, COO of AMC Networks, stated: "Jen has been a tremendous asset
to the network, leading IFC's successful rebrand and its transition last
year to an ad supported model, and implementing an original programming
strategy that's resonating with viewers. IFC's distinct brand and
focus on original, off-kilter comedies has positioned it extremely well
among viewers, advertisers and affiliates. Jen is a terrific leader and
a savvy executive and I'm very pleased to recognize her many
accomplishments with this well-deserved promotion."
