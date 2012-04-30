Caserta Promoted to IFC President

AMC Networks has promoted Jennifer Caserta to president & GM of IFC.

She

replaces former IFC and Sundance Channel president, Evan Shapiro, wholeft earlier this month to head up original programming at ParticipantMedia.

Caserta

was previously executive VP and GM of the network. As president, she

will continue to oversee all aspects of the network in an effort to

drive viewership and grow revenue, including original programming,

acquisitions, scheduling, marketing, digital media and new business

opportunities.

Ed

Carroll, COO of AMC Networks, stated: "Jen has been a tremendous asset

to the network, leading IFC's successful rebrand and its transition last

year to an ad supported model, and implementing an original programming

strategy that's resonating with viewers. IFC's distinct brand and

focus on original, off-kilter comedies has positioned it extremely well

among viewers, advertisers and affiliates. Jen is a terrific leader and

a savvy executive and I'm very pleased to recognize her many

accomplishments with this well-deserved promotion."