The Case of the Two Cold Cases
Viewers of Sunday night's premiere of Cold Case on CBS may have
noticed a promo at the end of the show for the Cold Case Files series on
cable's A&E Network.
Cross-media synergy? Well, no. CBS doesn't have any connection with the
A&E series other than a historic one: Bill Kurtis Productions, which
produces the A&E show, is headed by the longtime CBS newsman.
Instead, according to sources, the five-second tag was a quid pro quo. In
order to use the Cold Case name, CBS Productions and Warner Bros. agreed
to run the A&E-show promo, which consisted of a graphic and voiceover plug
at the end of the series.
Look for the tag to extend beyond the premiere and into the rest of the
regular season.
