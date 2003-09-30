The Case of the Two Cold Cases

Viewers of Sunday night's premiere of Cold Case on CBS may have

noticed a promo at the end of the show for the Cold Case Files series on

cable's A&E Network.

Cross-media synergy? Well, no. CBS doesn't have any connection with the

A&E series other than a historic one: Bill Kurtis Productions, which

produces the A&E show, is headed by the longtime CBS newsman.

Instead, according to sources, the five-second tag was a quid pro quo. In

order to use the Cold Case name, CBS Productions and Warner Bros. agreed

to run the A&E-show promo, which consisted of a graphic and voiceover plug

at the end of the series.

Look for the tag to extend beyond the premiere and into the rest of the

regular season.