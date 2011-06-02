CaseClosed: Waning Audiences for 'Law & Order,' 'CSI' Franchises

TV shows like Law

& Order and CSI may soon become a thing

of the past, reports AdAge; both franchises are

experiencing viewer erosion.

NBC is down to

just one L&O (SVU) and its star,

Christopher Meloni, is not returning. After the widespread success of the

original Law & Order, NBC launched SVU,Criminal Intent,

Trial by Jury and Los Angeles in the past decade,

with only Criminal Intent and SVU lasting past its rookie

season (Criminal Intent is in the midst of its final season on USA). NBC execs are

preparing for the end of the long-running franchise, though they would like to

see it continue, according to the report.

CBS got into the

crime procedural game with CSI and its two spinoffs CSI: Miami andCSI: New York. While the network

still touts those dramas as part of the solution, not the problem, the network

has moved around the shows from their original time slots, usually a move done

to combat declining ratings, the article said.

Viewers today are

craving more complex, character based, serial dramas, according to the article. CBS has tried to appease

viewers in recent years, launching The Good Wife, a legal drama about

the spouse of a disgraced politician who becomes a lawyer, and the upcoming Person

of Interest, which re-teams Lost creator J.J. Abrams with one of the

show's stars, Michael Emerson.