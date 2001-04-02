Caryn Mandabach, Partner, Carsey-Werner-Mandabach

B. Aug. 17, 1950, Chicago; B.A., English, Washington University, St. Louis; production assistant, Video Tape Enterprises, 1972-74; producer, KNBC-TV Los Angeles, '74; producer, TAT Productions, '74-'76; producer/owner, Caryn Sneider Productions, '76-'81; free-lance producer, '81-'83; producer, Carsey-Werner, '83; producer, The Cosby Show, '84-'87; president and executive producer on all series, Carsey-Werner, 1987-2001; current position since February; divorced, daughter Marisa (20), son Jon (17).