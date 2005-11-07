Cartoon's Toy Truck Returns

Cartoon Network is looking to drive viewers to its FRIDAYS kids block and traffic to its Web site by once again offering kids a truckload of toys delivered to their doorsteps.

It will be the network's eighth annual sweepstakes (emphasis on "sweeps," since it is November).

Cartoon will promote the contest, and its FRIDAY hosts Tommy and Tara, and Hasbro, which is supplying the toys, in four, 60-second spots prompting kids to log onto cartoonnetwork.com or send in their cards and letters by Dec. 3 if they want a chance at the toy motherload.

The plot of the promos is that Tommy and Tara are trying to keep all the toys for themselves, with kids asked to "help stop Tommy and Tara from hoarding the loot."

The online site also features a contest-related game that takes kids inside a toy factory.