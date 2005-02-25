Cartoon Ups Consumer-Products Pro

Lisa Weger, vice president of Latin America consumer products for Cartoon Network, is adding the United States to her plate in the new post of VP, U.S. and consumer products.

She will be charged with developing new product lines for Cartoon Net-branded stuff, including working with related Time Warner companies Warner Bros. Consumer Products, Warner Home Video and Warner Music Group.

The company Friday was giving her props for work on the Powerpuff Girls in Latin America, and looking for more of the same with new shows Codename: Kids Next Door and Hi Hi Puffy AmiYumi.

She will be based in Burbank.

