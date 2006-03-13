Cartoon Tries To Take Back Recess

Cartoon Network has launched a new public service campaign, Rescuing Recess.

Teaming with the PTA, the cable net will enlist school kids in a lobbying campaign, encouraging them to write letters to state and local officials to combat a cost-cutting/academic-standards-focused push that has resulted in 40% of schools either having eliminated or considered eliminating recess, according to the network.

Taking a page from the anti-big media activists, the campaign will feature an online template complaint letter at www.rescuingrecess.com that kids can use.

Cartoon net has pledged $1.3 million to the campaign, including $300,000 in grants to PTA's that drive the most letters.

The Rescuing Recess initiative is part of a larger Get Animated campaign to encourage kids to live "active, healthy lifestyles."

Childhood obesity is predicted to overtake cancer as the nation's top health risk and media companies have been under pressure for the heavy diet of snack ads in their kids shows.

