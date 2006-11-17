Cartoon Signs Register
Cartoon Network has signed animation vet Sam Register to a first-look deal for adult and kids cartooons.
It will be a homecoming for Register, who was formerly VP, development for Cartoon, overseeing shows including Teen Titans, Ben 10, My Gym Partner is a Monkey, Hi Hi Puffy AmiYumi, and Star Wars: Clone Wars, the shorts produced with LuasFilm.
He was also the first employee of Cartoon Network Online.
