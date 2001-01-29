Cartoon Resurrects the Justice League

Cartoon Network has ordered 26 half-hour episodes of Justice League,

starring DC Comics heroes Wonder Woman, Hawkgirl, Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, The Flash and, of course, Martian Manhunter doing battle against the usual cast of freakish but equally gifted villains. Justice League

is the first television resurrection of the DC characters since Super Friends, which ran on ABC from 1973 through 1985 and later on Cartoon. The new series is being produced by Warner Bros. Animation under the direction of Emmy Award-winner Bruce Timm. The series will appear in Cartoon's Toonami block later this year.