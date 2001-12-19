Cartoon picks up ex-WB show
Cartoon Network is adding a former The WB Television Network show to its
'Adult Swim' primetime block.
Baby Blues, which ran on The WB last year, will air on Cartoon Thursdays
and Sundays at 10:30 p.m.
Cartoon plans to air episodes that weren't aired by its AOL Time Warner Inc.
cousin.
