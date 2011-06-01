Cartoon Network/Adult Swim Ad Sales Names Gillette as SVP

Cartoon

Network and Adult Swim Ad Sales has named Patty Gillette as senior vice

president, brand activation and media partnerships, it was announced

Wednesday.

Gillette

will head up teams based in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Atlanta

and will report to John O'Hara, EVP and general sales manager for

Cartoon Network/Adult Swim Ad Sales.

"I

am very confident that Patty's varied and deep experience, as well as

her established relationships internally and externally, will enable her

to lead this team of accomplished individuals to continued success,"

said O'Hara.

Gillette has been with Turner since 1993.