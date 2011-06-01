Cartoon Network/Adult Swim Ad Sales Names Gillette as SVP
Cartoon
Network and Adult Swim Ad Sales has named Patty Gillette as senior vice
president, brand activation and media partnerships, it was announced
Wednesday.
Gillette
will head up teams based in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Atlanta
and will report to John O'Hara, EVP and general sales manager for
Cartoon Network/Adult Swim Ad Sales.
"I
am very confident that Patty's varied and deep experience, as well as
her established relationships internally and externally, will enable her
to lead this team of accomplished individuals to continued success,"
said O'Hara.
Gillette has been with Turner since 1993.
